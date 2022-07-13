NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield man will be able to drive his vehicle again worry-free thanks to 10 On Your Side.

General Motors Corporation (GMC or GM) recently recalled about 682,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs due to possible windshield wiper failure.

10 On Your Side started reporting GMC’s recall, and also their admission that, at this time, they don’t have the parts to fix the issue in the windshield wiper transmission, and worse, they don’t know when they will get the parts.

Smithfield resident John Wayne Warren had been asking a lot of questions of GMC about this dilemma, and he isn’t happy with the response he’d been getting.

Warren couldn’t drive his 2015 GMC Terrain in the rain because the wipers don’t work, which presents a serious safety issue.

“Parts to repair your vehicle are not currently available,” the recall notice said.

“I had reached the end of my rope, and that’s when I told 10 On Your Side that I had nowhere else to go,” said Warren who had been battling GMC for four months to get the wipers fixed.

Casey Chevrolet in Newport News then took notice of Warren’s problems from 10 On Your Side’s story and wanted to help.

The iconic property is at the corner of J. Clyde Morris Blvd, and Jefferson Avenue and has a huge American Flag waving above a circular building. The Casey name has been associated with automobiles for decades.

“There were folks in the group who were watching 10 On Your Side’s clip on Mr. Warren, and they jumped up at the opportunity to get involved and to help him,” said Casey Service Manager Walker Ellwanger.

Casey Technician Eric Cisco was able to repair the wipers in 15 minutes.

“I want to thank Casey for jumping in on this, and getting it done, and I really appreciate it,” said Warren. “I was at the end of my rope, and no one would give me any answers. I was told there was nothing nobody could do.”

As for the recall, a GMC spokesperson told 10 On Your Side they still need the parts.

“We are in communication with the manufacturer, and they are doing their best. They have this interim repair to help folks out, to help them until there is a complete fix for the recall.”

If you’ve experienced similar dilemmas, the Better Business Bureau’s auto line is one of many dispute resolution programs helping consumers across the nation resolve auto-related issues.