NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAYV) – A man is in custody following a domestic situation call early Sunday morning.

Newport News police say just after midnight, they responded to the 1300 block of 29th Street for a report of a domestic situation.

After further investigation, police say they determined that an adult male was in the residence and possibly armed. The situation escalated into a tactical situation, so the TAC Unit and negotiators were called to the scene.

Just after 2:40 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody, without incident, for warrants on file. Additional charges may be pending.