1 seriously injured after work van crashes into utility pole in Newport News Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a man was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash involving a work van.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Wilcox Lane, police said.

Officers arrived on scene to find a work van that had crashed into a utility pole.

A passenger, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the van and another passenger were not injured.

Police said the work van was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

There was no additional information available as of 7 p.m., police said.

