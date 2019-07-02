1 injured in stabbing at convenience store in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was stabbed walking to a convenience store Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred while the man was walking to the Speedy Mart, located along the 1900 block of Jefferson Ave.

Newport News Police said in a statement officers were dispatched and came in contact with a 31-year-old man around 8 p.m. The victim said he was stabbed from behind while walking to the store. He told police he doesn’t know who stabbed him.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non life-threatening.

There’s no suspect information at the time. It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP