NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said the call came in reporting the shooting just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately released by dispatchers.

