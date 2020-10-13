1 injured in kitchen fire in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire-truck-lights-generic_1522124354693.jpg

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News fire officials said a kitchen grease fire Monday was quickly extinguished, but left one person injured.

Battalion 1 responded to the kitchen fire in the zero block of Ballard Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

The fire was quickly knocked down and confined to the kitchen.

One person was transported to a hospital for injuries.

Units were working to leave the scene around 6 p.m., the fire department posted on Twitter.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10