1 injured in kitchen fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News fire officials said a kitchen grease fire Monday was quickly extinguished, but left one person injured.
Battalion 1 responded to the kitchen fire in the zero block of Ballard Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.
The fire was quickly knocked down and confined to the kitchen.
One person was transported to a hospital for injuries.
Units were working to leave the scene around 6 p.m., the fire department posted on Twitter.
