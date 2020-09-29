1 firefighter injured after abandoned house catches fire at old jail farm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News fire officials say one firefighter was injured after a vacant residence caught fire Monday afternoon at the site of the old jail farm.

Fire crews responded to City Farm Road around 12:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a two-story building on fire.

Crews arrived and put the fire out in about 15 or 20 minutes, officials said.

The fire was contained to the back of the house on the second floor.

The firefighter’s injuries were considered minor. They were treated on scene.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The house had power, but the cause was undetermined as of Monday afternoon.

Latest Posts: