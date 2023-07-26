NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported following a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.
According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 1:44 p.m. on South Maple Court. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the front of the home. Officials say the fire then made its way to the attic.
Officials say one person has been displaced due to the fire and the Red Cross is assisting. A neighboring home was also damaged from the radiant heat.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.