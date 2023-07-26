NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No injuries were reported following a mobile home fire Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.

According to officials, the call for the fire came in around 1:44 p.m. on South Maple Court. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the front of the home. Officials say the fire then made its way to the attic.

1 displaced following mobile home fire in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

1 displaced following mobile home fire in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

1 displaced following mobile home fire in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

1 displaced following mobile home fire in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

1 displaced following mobile home fire in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

Officials say one person has been displaced due to the fire and the Red Cross is assisting. A neighboring home was also damaged from the radiant heat.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.