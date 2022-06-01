NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person was displaced after a townhome caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Newport News.

The Newport News Fire Department say they got calls for the apartment fire just after 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Louise Drive.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing the two-story townhome with fire coming from the first floor window. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

The townhome sustained severe damage. There were no injuries reported however, one person was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Louise Drive fire, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – NNFD)

Louise Drive fire, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – NNFD)

Louise Drive fire, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – NNFD)

Louise Drive fire, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – NNFD)

Louise Drive fire, June 1, 2022 (Courtesy – NNFD)