Man dead after car crashes into sound barrier wall, catches on fire on Hornsby Ln in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead following a crash in Newport News Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hornsby Lane and Delegate Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing a vehicle on fire. Police say a man in his 60s, the only occupant inside the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle crashed into a sound barrier wall and caught on fire.

Police have closed Hornsby Lane and the on-ramp to Jefferson Avenue to I-64 east as authorities investigate the crash.

No further information has been released.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.