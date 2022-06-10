NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday morning on Yorktown Road in Newport News.

It involved an SUV and tractor-trailer and happened just before noon on Yorktown Road near Lee Hall.

One person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.

In a press release Friday afternoon, police said the identity of the victims was unknown at this time.

Police initially said their preliminary investigation found the SUV was heading south at a high rate of speed when it ran into the truck, which was heading north. However they later said they’ve yet to determine if the SUV was speeding at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and that section of Yorktown Road was closed between Jefferson Avenue and Chelsea Place.