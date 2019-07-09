Skip to content
Newport News
Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says
Police: Man accused of shooting at car in Denbigh HS parking lot in 2018
NFL players help feed Peninsula youth ahead of annual football camp
Newport News police testing ShotSpotter tech tonight
Hampton man accused of hitting woman with gun outside nightclub
More Newport News Headlines
Cat in Newport News killed by bullet through ceiling; man arrested
Man shot on Lucas Creek Road in Newport News
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-664 in Newport News
Newport News man gets 17 years for drug, gun crimes
Millions in projects halted as Newport News city council votes down manager’s spending plan
Even in a loss, Lionsbridge FC celebrates historic night of soccer
Scott tours flood-prone Peninsula neighborhoods with House climate crisis committee chair Castor
Newport News Police host C.A.R.E. walk following deadly shooting
Police: Newport News man connected to 7-Eleven robbery, considered armed and dangerous
US Marshals searching for Hampton man connected to Family Dollar homicide
