Newport News teachers ride bikes to deliver books to students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Even the coronavirus pandemic can’t stop some elementary school teachers in Newport News from encouraging their students to read in a fun and creative way.

Jenkins Elementary School students living in the Courthouse Green neighborhood got a special surprise Wednesday night when staff rode bikes through the neighborhood to deliver books and connect with families.

Its part of a literacy program called “Books on Bikes,” which started in Charlottesville. Two Newport News Public Schools teachers passionate about getting books into the hands of kids, Karen Ciotta and Michelle McLean, brought it to the city a few years ago, with Epes Elementary and Greenwood Elementary being the first two schools on board.

Since then, the program has spread to several schools in the area, including Jenkins Elementary

Parents said their kids were excited to see their teachers in-person during the pandemic, and talk about good books.

