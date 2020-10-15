Newport News teachers ride bikes to deliver books to students

Local News

by: Gillian Hurtt, WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Even the coronavirus pandemic can’t stop some elementary school teachers in Newport News from encouraging their students to read in a fun and creative way.

Jenkins Elementary School students living in the Courthouse Green neighborhood got a special surprise Wednesday night when staff rode bikes through the neighborhood to deliver books and connect with families.

Its part of a literacy program called “Books on Bikes,” which started in Charlottesville. Two Newport News Public Schools teachers passionate about getting books into the hands of kids,  Karen Ciotta and Michelle McLean, brought it to the city a few years ago, with Epes Elementary and Greenwood Elementary being the first two schools on board.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE AND INFO

Since then, the program has spread to several schools in the area, including Jenkins Elementary

Parents said their kids were excited to see their teachers in-person during the pandemic, and talk about good books.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10