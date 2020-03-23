Newport News Shipbuilding employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A shipbuilder at Newport News Shipbuilding has tested positive for COVID-19, according to shipyard President Jennifer Boykin.

Boykin posted the announcement on Facebook Monday.

The person self-reported the positive test to the shipyard Monday after being diagnosed over the weekend.

“We appreciate that this shipbuilder put the health and welfare of their teammates first by alerting their supervisor as soon as they tested positive. This allowed us to execute our prepared plan as soon as we were notified,” Boykin wrote.

An Ingalls shipbuilder working in Pascagoula also has tested positive, Boykin said.

Newport News Shipbuilding will not be releasing the name of the employee due to privacy laws, but Boykin released some other information:

• “The individual works in Building 600, on the second floor.

• The individual has not been on company property since March 16.

• The individual is actively recovering and remains in quarantine.

• Our leadership team has met with the employees who work near the individual or who came into close contact with the individual. Those employees are being advised to call our clinic for additional guidance.

• We have been actively cleaning the entire shipyard, including Building 600. We are increasing the frequency of sanitizing high-touch points throughout Building 600 with additional emphasis on wiping down bathrooms, railings, vending machines and elevators in immediate proximity to the employee’s workspace. The increased frequency will continue for a minimum of seven days. We will also ensure additional cleaning supplies are available in the building.

• We will be restricting the communal eating areas in Building 600.”

“I will be following up with additional communications later this evening, but wanted to get this information to you immediately, as I committed I would. I also ask that you continue to be safe, be patient and be kind. We are all in this together, and we are all doing the best we can in these unprecedented times. I remain committed to doing my part by putting you first with every decision we make,” Boykin wrote.

