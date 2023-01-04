NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News School Board is seeking applications to fill the South District seat on the body after the resignation of John R. Eley III, who stepped down after being elected to City Council in November.

An interim member will be appointed until a special election is held Nov. 7.

Newport News residents interested in applying for the South District seat can apply online at www.nnschools.org. People can also get an application at the School Administration Building at 12465 Warwick Blvd.

The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Incomplete applications, and applications received in person, electronically or via U.S. mail after the deadline will not be considered.

To be eligible to be appointed, residents must be qualified voters living in the South District of Newport News (See City Council and School Board district map here). All applicants are subject to a background check.

Eley served on the School Board from 2016 until he was elected to council Nov. 8.