NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Restaurant Week is almost here!

Starting Jan. 14, don’t miss a chance to try out new restaurants and your favorite local spots for two weeks. Over 20 restaurants are involved in this year’s event. View participating restaurants here.

This year, Newport News Tourism is hosting two contests throughout the promotion. Click here to enter.

Fill out an entry form at www.newportnewsrestaurantweek.com/contest to be eligible to win one $50 gift card from a participating Newport News Restaurant Week establishment. Twenty-one gift cards will be rewarded to winners in a random drawing.

Winners will be announced on the Visit Newport News Facebook page on Jan. 31.

Find out more by visiting www.newportnewsrestaurantweek.com.