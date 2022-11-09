NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for a man who it believes stole smoking materials and tried to assault an employee at a Tobacco & Vape store in the city.

An unknown man entered the business at 56 Newmarket Sq. around 4:28 p.m. Oct. 31 and took smoking materials from the business, police said.

A store employee tried to stop the man from taking the materials, and police said a struggle then ensued, with the man attempting to assault the employee.

The man, described by police as a Black man with a dark complexion and about 6-feet tall and an average build, ran from the business, police said, taking the smoking materials and other items. Police believe the man is in his 30s.

Police are asking for anyone who can identify the man to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.