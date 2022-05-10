NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Monday night.

An officer reported a walk-in gunshot wound incident at a local hospital around 11:30 p.m., police say.

The man’s injures are said to be life-threatening.

After preliminary investigations, police believe the shooting occurred in the area of Denbigh Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the motives and circumstances behind the shooting.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.