NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News.

The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.

Anyone interested or has questions can go to nnva.gov/recruit or text “JoinNNPD” to 757-767-4826.