NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will host his monthly Chat with the Chief session on Tuesday.

Chat with the Chief is an open discussion live on Facebook. According to the department’s Facebook post, this is an opportunity for the Newport News community to chime with questions about crime statistics, department initiatives and what the Newport News Police Department is doing to fight crime.

There are two sessions, one at noon and the other at 6 p.m. If interested, sign on at facebook.com/newportnewspolicedept.