NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are on the scene investigating a shooting that occurred on Deputy Lane Saturday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call came in for a shooting just after 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Deputy Lane.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident occurred outside.

Newport News police are working to learn the motives and circumstances behind the shooting.

No suspect information is available at this time.