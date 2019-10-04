Newport News mother asking for donations to childhood cancer foundation in memory of son

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has one birthday wish: to give back to children battling cancer.

Krista Pak’s son died of cancer one month short of a special birthday, so for her birthday, she wants to pay it forward to other kids in his situation.

Wes was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 5 years old and would fight for seven years through five relapses. When he was 12 years old, the doctors said they found his cancer had spread all over his body.

“We found out that it had gone all over his body, it was near his heart, it was near his bone marrow, it was in his bones, it was everywhere,” Pak said. “It’s hard because I feel like I am kind of stuck in a prison of cancer because I feel like I can never do enough for what happened, but at the same time, I am determined to carry on his legacy because he deserved that much.”

Wes died one year ago, at 12 years old. His mother says he wanted so badly to become a teenager.

“He passed away the month before he turned 13, so it’s not fair for me to celebrate this birthday when he couldn’t celebrate his.”

For Pak’s birthday she is asking for $13 donations for the foundation named after her son: the Wes Strong Foundation.

“Here I am going on 33, I got 20 more years and I’m still going and it’s not fair because he’s not here to 13, there are so many years that he’s lost because of this disease.”

Pak says donations will go directly back to the Wes Strong Foundation, which is used to help children with cancer. The foundation hosts toy drives, grants second wishes, conducts coastal cleanups and delivers monetary donations to families fighting cancer.

“He went through so much and he always did it with a smile on his face and with others in mind, and that’s where I got my strength from,” said Pak. “His smile is what keeps that light for me”

To donate, click here.