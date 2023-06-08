NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Dwight Beane, a delivery driver and volunteer firefighter from Newport News, couldn’t extinguish his excitement when he scratched off his Virginia Lottery ticket. Beane later recounted to Lottery officials how his first thought was, “There is no way this can be a real ticket!”

It was real, and it was a top prize winner of the Money Stacks game. The game features prizes ranging from $5 to $200,000. This is the second top prize claimed in the game, which means one more top prize of $200,000 is unclaimed.

Beane bought his winning ticket at Newport News Family Fare, located at 683 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.

Beane told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to go to paramedic school.