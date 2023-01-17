ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening.

Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged with second degree murder and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He was arrested without incident at the apartment he shares with his brother in the 12000 block of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office investigators, with help from the Newport News Police Department, made the arrest.

Selby’s body was found last Friday on a remote logging path in the13000 block of Blue Ridge Trail in Isle of Wight County. McClelland is currently being taken to Isle of Wight County for processing, the county’s sheriff’s office said.

Selby’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Family members had become concerned for her safety and reported her missing to the James City County Police after there had been no activity on her cell phone since Jan. 11.