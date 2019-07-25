Newport News man charged with dozens of sex crimes against minors

Booking photo of Curtis Charles Claypool provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing dozens of charges in connection to alleged sex crimes against minors.

Newport News police said 61-year-old Curtis Charles Claypool was arrested Wednesday morning without incident.

Police said there is more than one victim, and they all know Claypool.

Claypool is charged with eight counts each of displaying child pornography to child, taking indecent liberties with a child, aggravated sexual battery: victim 13 years-old or younger, object sexual penetration: victim 13 years-old or younger and sodomy: victim 13 years-old or younger.

Police also charged Claypool with attempted rape of a person 13 years-old or younger.

“Cases with children are some of the hardest to work.” Police Chief Steve Drew said in a statement. “I want to acknowledge the detectives, officers of the NNPD and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force who worked diligently to identify, locate and quickly apprehend the suspect in this case.”

Claypool is being held at the Newport News City Jail without bond.