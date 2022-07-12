NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been charged with four counts of attempted vehicular homicide and multiple other charges after four people were killed in a crash last week on Interstate 95 just north of the Florida line in Camden County, Georgia.

43-year-old Nicholas Burist’s semi-truck was heading south Friday on I-95 near the Georgia Welcome Center around 2:30 p.m. when he initially struck a Nissan Armada, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The Armada overturned and hit a Chevrolet Silverado. Burist’s semi was then struck by a Nissan Xterra, a Honda Pilot and a black Peterbilt semi-truck before coming to a rest on I-95 northbound.

Two passengers in Burist’s semi died at the scene, WJXT reported, and Burist was taken to the hospital and later released. Two passengers in the Pilot died after being taken to the hospital.

Crews clean up the scene after the crash on Friday in Camden County, Georgia (Courtesy of WJXT)

The sheriff’s office says Burist was driving under the influence at the time. He’s also been charged with possession of an open container, possession of marijuana, following too close and making an improper lane change.

He’s being held in jail without bond.