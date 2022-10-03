NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low.

The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.

No mandatory evacuations have been issued, but low-lying areas are expected to possibly see major tidal flooding around high tide Monday afternoon (around 4 p.m.) People in those areas are encouraged to move to higher ground.

Trash and recycling are still expected to be collected as scheduled. City Center garages will also be open for free. You’ll just have to move your vehicle by noon on Wednesday.

Strong winds from the northeast with gusts around 30-40 mph are contributing to the high tidal flooding, pushing water from the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean into Hampton Roads. While original forecasts had the projected flooding near Hurricane Sandy levels (6.8 feet), updated projections have flooding closer to 6 feet.

City crews are monitoring the situation, the city says.