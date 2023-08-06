NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News family celebrated the life of 35-year-old Tahesha Saunder.

The mother of six was tragically killed Thursday, Aug. 3. Police called the shooting “domestic in nature.”

“It’s a tragic situation for her life to be taken by someone she thought loved her,” said Latoya Delk, Saunder’s cousin.

Her death rocked the tight-knit community.

“We just want to do a candlelight in remembrance of her just have a good time and remember to have her share some stories,” said Ashley Spratley, Saunder’s cousin.

The young mother was known for doing anything for her kids.

“Their mom loved them,” Delk said. “She did what she could for her kids that was her big thing.”

Her family vowed to keep her legacy alive.

“One of the things she didn’t want is for us to forget her,” Spratley said. “We not going to do that.”

Spratley said she’ll never forget Saunder’s fun-loving personality and smile.

Her family wants to shed light on this situation, so it doesn’t happen to other families.

“First signs of things getting a little rocky getting aggressive hitting abuse, just leave,” Delk said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are local and national resources, click here.

Tahesha’s family has set up a GoFundMe. If you’d like to donate, click here.