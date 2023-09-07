NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools and the City of Newport News are looking toward the future, while celebrating the history of Huntington High School and Huntington Middle School.

A commemoration event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. It will take place at the location of the historic high school on 3401 Orcutt Ave.

The city said the Mayor Phillip Jones, NNPS, Huntington Alumni and current students will be in attendance.

At the event, city leaders are expected to talk about the plans for Huntington.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Newport News said the historic building will turn into the Southeast Community Resource Area. The community center will have a public library, community center, sports feature and splash pad. The building’s main entrance is expected to be preserved.

A new middle school is scheduled to be built on 28th Street and Orcutt Avenue. The School will hold 600 students. It’s expected to be open for the 2025-2026 school year. Construction for the school starts in 2024.

HISTORY:

Huntington High School was open from 1920-1971.

The school was the city’s first school for Black students.

Huntington was originally a wood building on 18th Street. The first brick building was built in 1923 on 16th Street.

In 1936, Orcutt Avenue became the school’s final site.

In 1971, Huntington became an intermediate school.

In 1981, Huntington became a middle school.