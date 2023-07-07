NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time in a year, a person can again live at the troubled high-rise apartment building in Newport News’ downtown formally known as “Seaview Lofts.”

Four of the building’s more than 130 units have been “released for occupancy” according to a city spokesperson.

This comes nearly a year to the day that the building was temporarily condemned by a judge for having a slew of unaddressed code violations. Hundreds of residents were forced to move out.

Soon a new name will appear on the 15-story building at the corner of 28th Street and West Avenue. It will be known as “Oceanside Tower” according to a building permit filed last month with the city.

On several real estate websites, the apartments are already being marketed with the new name and the promise that they will be “fully renovated.”

However new legal trouble could pose new issues.

Last month, both the City of Newport News and Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) sued Seaview Apartments LLC for the back payment of several years of water and sewer bills.

Newport News Waterworks says payments are overdue to the tune of nearly $140,000 with money accruing from May 5, 2021, until today. HRSD, the regional service providing wastewater treatment said they are owed just over $130,000.

“Defendant has made no good faith attempt to satisfy this outstanding duly owed just debt,” one of the suites reads.

It’s also mentioned that services may be “shut off” to force compliance, which would cause the building to fail inspection.

A city spokesperson said that at this point that has not occurred. They did not provide an explanation as to why.

Nicholas Nunes, an attorney representing the property owner, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the latest litigation.

BlueRise Group out of Lakewood, New Jersey, the company behind the LLC, is controlled principally by Ben Weinstein. He has alleged previously the building was neglected before he purchased it in 2020 and that city inspectors kept “moving the goalpost” when it comes to getting the building up to code.

The issues leading to the condemnation surrounded two elevators that either didn’t work or didn’t pass inspection, fire alarm problems, electrical hazards, and a boiler that was not functioning properly.

While the judge found enough improvements made in February to lift the condemnation, the Newport News Director of Code Compliance Harold Roach said in April many of the rooms were in no condition for occupancy. He said trash, missing electrical covers, evidence of leaks, and more were present.

10 On Your Side has witnessed contractors at the facility for the last several months.

All of the railings and balconies of the building have been repainted, the front door replaced, landscaping touched up and the pool once filled with trash was being transformed into green space.

Online listings state that units will be “fully renovated” with cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and vinyl flooring.

“All homes have a freshly painted private balcony with beautiful water and city views. Our community renovations once completed will include new amenities such as a fitness center, bark park, outdoor kitchen and lounge area with fire pits that overlook Christopher Park with direct sight views to the James River,” a listing on RedFin says.

One to three-bedroom apartments are available from $1,225-$2,500 a month.