New York man to serve 10 years for high-speed chase from Eastern Shore to HRBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A New York man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Virginia’s Eastern Shore to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel has been sentenced.

A spokesperson with the Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle said Patrick Nilo Gil was sentenced Monday to 15 years and 18 months with six years and six months suspended — leaving 10 years to serve.

Gil was convicted last September of multiple charges connected to the chase, including reckless driving, no driver’s license and eluding police endangerment. Several other charges were dropped.

The February 2018 chase started after police on the Eastern Shore clocked Gil driving south on U.S. 13 at 87 mph. Gil claimed he was on his was to visit his sick father in Williamsburg.

Gil crashed at the gate of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel before crossing over into Virginia Beach and leading law enforcement down Northampton Boulevard and onto Interstate 64.

The chase ended in a crash inside the HRBT.