It’s OK to finally accept that you hate the gym

A common New Year’s resolution is some form of “I’m going to be healthier” with exercising being right at the top. Because of that, as the well-worn joke goes, the busiest time of year at any gym is the beginning of the year. And what worse time to go anywhere than the busiest time? Especially if you can stay home and get all the same benefits with little to no investment.

So instead of signing up for a gym membership and fighting those crowds, take a look at some workout ideas and equipment you can use in the comfort of your own home.

Equipment-free exercises

The best things in life are free, and that includes exercises. After all, our ancestors didn’t have gyms, they just had, well, life. These are the best ways to establish a routine. Once you’ve got that routine established and you know you’ll keep exercising, you can start considering spending some money on some gear.

Basic exercises

These are the kinds of things you probably did in gym class back in the day. It includes push-ups, sit-ups and all kinds of leg exercises, all of which use your body weight to make you sweat.

Walking and running

The go-to way to start endurance training is simply to start testing your endurance. Start with just walking. Then start running for a few seconds or minutes at a time, whatever your body can handle without strain. Then start working your way up to running for your entire route.

Combine the two

Resting is important while exercising, so try doing your basics one day, then walking and running the next. Give yourself a day or two off throughout the week, and you’ve got yourself a gym-free exercise routine to push you toward healthy living.

Low-cost equipment exercises

Once you’ve established a solid routine, you can start looking at low-cost gear to open up your exercise opportunities. Here are some common ones.

Dumbbells

An all-time classic, dumbbells are your path to upper-body excellence. There are many kinds of dumbbells though, with some being more affordable than others. To start, go with basic, single-weight dumbbells. If you like what they enable you to do, you can upgrade to complete sets or adjustable ones.

Resistance gear

Resistance gear comes in a few forms, but the most common are just simple bands. Think of them a little like dumbbells for your legs, since they’re commonly used to make leg exercises a little harder.

Jump ropes

Yes, those jump ropes, the ones you played with as a kid. Not so fun when you’re doing it for your health, huh? Turns out, they’re excellent and low-cost ways to train your endurance and partially your legs.

High-cost equipment exercises

Once your routine has become gospel, you can consider spending some bigger bucks on larger equipment. To reiterate, don’t consider this category unless you’ve gotten used to working out. Otherwise, you risk dropping a few hundred dollars on a high-end treadmill that you’ll use for two weeks and then sell at a steep loss later.

Treadmill

Treadmills are among the most common at-home exercise equipment for several reasons. They’re intuitive to use. They don’t take up too much space. Entry-level versions are more affordable. But they still cost a chunk of change and you can always get the same exercise for free by going outside. If, however, you get used to daily runs and want to make sure you won’t miss some days because of foul weather, go ahead and grab one.

Rowing machine

Rowing machines have been growing in popularity recently as an alternative to treadmills, mostly because rowing machines are much easier on your joints than running on a treadmill. They do, however, need more space, including to the sides, as your arms will need to stretch out during the exercise motion.

Other gear

There’s a wealth of high-cost, at-home exercise equipment from massive weight rigs to multi-weight collections of dumbbells to stair steppers. These are only truly viable if you have a spacious room in your home dedicated to being a gym. If your exercise journey brings you here, go ahead and splurge.

Best affordable home workout equipment

Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells

You can grab these starter dumbbells as a single pair of matching weights, and if you like them, you can also grab them as a full set in multiple weights combined with a stand. Weights start at 5 pounds and go up to 50.

TechStone Resistance Bands

This set of five bands gives you the chance to start small and work up to harder exercises. These are also excellent for the frequent traveler, as they take up little space and you can use them in hotels with no gyms.

Wod Nation Adjustable Speed Jump Rope

This jump rope is built to go fast to push you to your best fitness level possible. It’s also slightly customizable so you can cut the length with a wire cutter to best fit your height. It comes in nine colors.

Best high-cost home workout equipment

NordicTrack T Series

NordicTrack is among the highest-end treadmill makers, making it perfect for the most committed health enthusiasts. It comes with a 30-day trial to its iFit program that lets you stream live or prerecorded workouts to the screen on its control face.

Hydrow Rowing Machine

This top-dollar rowing machine uses electromagnetic drag to mimic the way it feels to row through actual water. It’s also got a large 22-inch screen that, with a membership, lets you access workouts or pull up footage of real places to pretend you’re rowing there.

Best fitness trackers

Garmin Forerunner Smartwatch

This high-end smartwatch is built for those who make fitness a way of life. You can even design your own workouts to push yourself. It’s also got a massive seven-day battery life so you can go on excursions without worrying about it dying.

Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a better introduction to fitness trackers for those looking to get a feel for how they fit into their fitness routines. It can track your sleep, heart rate, steps, distance traveled and more.

Best exercise shoes

Saucony Cohesion 10 Running Shoes

These classic running shoes are a good low-cost option for those just starting down the path of endurance and fitness. They come in nine colors, too, so you can match your outfit.

Brooks Run USA Ghost 15 Running Shoes

Why not show a little patriotic pride while out on your runs? Don’t worry, these are also excellent shoes in general thanks to high breathability and plenty of cushioning to help running on hard surfaces feel less harsh.

