NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A new report about the condemned Sea View Lofts in Newport News shows issues with the building’s elevators and heating and cooling systems are still not resolved.

The building’s been condemned since the end of June, when residents were only given just 48 hours’ notice to evacuate.

The new report from the city delivered to a Newport News judge on Monday shows the elevator inspection has still not been scheduled. The landlord’s attorney told 10 On Your Side last week that they were still waiting on elevator parts.

The report also show an inspection for the building’s hot water boiler has not been scheduled and the chiller for the HVAC failed inspection on August 23. The contractor has been informed about what needs to be corrected for the chiller to pass inspection, the city says.

A judge is expected to schedule another status hearing for the case after reviewing the report.