New regional ‘mini’ ambulance will be able to reach patients in typically inaccessible areas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Metropolitan Medical Response System, part of Tidewater EMS, debuted a new, more agile type of ambulance Wednesday for specific emergencies.

The Medical Rapid Access Transport unit (MRAT) is able to get into rugged terrain, but also can be instrumental at large regional gatherings, such as the Chesapeake Jubilee, Something in the Water, Harborfest and other ongoing festivals.

The all-terrain vehicle, which is shorter and narrower than a typical ambulance, can accommodate two medics plus the driver. It will be able to access rugged terrain as well as narrow passages.

The MRAT can provide first aid as well as an immediate transition to more serious medical care.

The $65,000 mini ambulances were paid for by a grant. Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Hampton and York County are getting the first four. Eventually there will be 10 deployed throughout Hampton Roads.

Investigative Reporter Chris Horne will show you a demonstration of how it works this evening on WAVY News 10.