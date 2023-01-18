SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A new program in Suffolk brings together adults with disabilities.

It’s called ‘Out and About.’ It is a therapeutic program put on by Suffolk Parks and Recreation. The program helps improve social skills, reduce depression and improve self-esteem.

“This is my first visit here and I enjoy it,” said Jennifer Glawe. “The painting was my favorite.”

Jaimie Belch, Suffolk Parks and Recreation therapeutic recreation specialist, created the program.

“I just truly love what I do,” Belch said. “They are getting out of the house and into a group because these opportunities are so important. Its been really fulfilling to hear almost every parent or guardian who signed them up say I was so glad I found this because not many opportunities are available for my 25-year-old sister with an intellectual disability, or my 30-year-old son with autism. Any activity they do can be therapeutic.”

She said most programs are for kids or seniors, but this program brings together the group in the middle.

“These opportunities are very important for them to still be a part of rather them just being at home.”

“I haven’t been out in a long time,” said Ashley Bovell. “They make me feel at home. I drive them crazy that’s what happens!”

“I just love making them smile. Showing them that they can do things anything is possible,” Nicole Young, Direct support professional.

The class will meet every Tuesday in January from 9-11:30 AM at the Planter’s Club, located at 4600 Planter’s Club Road.