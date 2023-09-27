NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has received approval to set up a School of Supply Chain, Logistics and Maritime Operations, a move the school said would enhance its coordination of maritime-related programming and research while allowing it to “optimize regional economic development in the supply chain and maritime industry.”

The new academic unit will be in place by Oct. 1.

ODU said the new school will build on its legacy of maritime-focused initiatives, including the International Maritime, Ports and Logistics Institute, which was established more than 30 years ago in the Strome College of Business.

It supports the work of the Maritime Consortium that was approved by school president Brian O. Hemphill in November 2021. The consortium’s goal is to promote and expand the university’s maritime-related resources while supporting workforce and research needs of the naval, defense, shipbuilding and repair, commercial shipping, port and maritime supply chains, offshore wind and other industries.

“The establishment of this school is another significant step forward in our efforts to be not just a regional leader, but a national and even a global trailblazer in this critical area,” Hemphill said in a statement. “The school will prepare our students to enter the workforce ready to take on the jobs that are vital for our national defense and our regional economy.”

The school will operate out of the Innovation Research Park 1 on Monarch Way and housed under the Office of Academic Affairs. It will:

Convene a committee to develop a strategic plan for maritime and supply chain academic and research programming.

Provide an administrative structure where maritime and supply chain faculty housed in existing departments can be offered joint appointments between the school and the home department.

Support the M-Collaborative, a gathering of faculty and researchers across disciplines working on issues in maritime and supply chain.

Work with academic advisors and admissions representatives to ensure that all are aware of the maritime and supply chain opportunities available to students.

Develop and administer a seed fund promoting collaborative research.

Evaluate the school director based on their ability to develop and expand partnerships across campus.

The university expects enrollment to grow in those disciplines, especially in its graduate program, while it expects the talent pool for the maritime work force to increase, something industry leaders have said is badly needed.

Logistics-trained workers is an area expected to be in high-demand, projected by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to increase by 30% from 2020 to 2030. The university touts its proximity to the Port of Virginia, military bases and shipyards in being a key partner for the region’s workforce development.

“As an ODU alum, industry employer and someone who remains active with the University, I’m excited that graduates of the School of Supply Chain, Logistics, and Maritime Operations will have the opportunity for an education both academic and practical born out of collaboration between the university and will launch their careers in the transportation industry with a world-class degree,” said Wayne Coleman, chairman of Norfolk-based CV International, Inc., and chair of the school’s advisory board in a statement. “This one-of-a-kind school in Virginia is only the beginning of a brand that will propel ODU into the spotlight not only regionally but across the nation as the place to go for your education in supply chain, logistics and maritime operations.”

The programs that will reside in the school include:

Master of Science degree in maritime trade and supply chain management

Graduate certificate in maritime ports and logistics management

Graduate certificate in supply chain management

Minor in supply chain management

The school will also help bolster the coordination of its existing interdisciplinary programs and research activities, including certificates in maritime history, coastal engineering, supply chain management and spatial analysis of coastal environments; undergraduate majors in maritime trade, ocean and earth sciences, civil engineering and geography; and graduate programs in maritime trade and supply chain management, ocean and earth sciences and environmental engineering.

It also plans to work with other research centers, including the Coastal Center for Cyber Innovation — focusing on maritime cybersecurity — the Hampton Roads Maritime Industrial Base Ecosystem, Open Seas Technical Innovation Hub, the Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience, and the Spatial Analysis Interdisciplinary Laboratory.

A 2021 report from the Hampton Roads Maritime Collaborative for Growth & Innovation pointed to opportunities to take advantage of the region’s innovation and workforce support for partners in industry. It included a recommendation to putting together a sustainable home and brand for maritime innovation in the region.

The university hired Elspeth McMahon to serve as its inaugural associate vice president for maritime initiatives.

“ODU is poised to be a leading maritime-centric university,” McMahon said.. “We are dedicated to providing progressive education, research and innovation to promote the blue economy. The creation of this school reflects our progress in this direction.”

A search is underway for the inaugural director of the new school. Mileta Tomovic, professor of engineering technology, will serve as the school’s interim director.