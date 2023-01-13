NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership.

A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now.

Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as of the 2022-2023 school year, is still employed by the district. Foster Newton was named principal in July 2022, per the school’s social media pages.

In Thursday’s town hall for Richneck families, Superintendent Dr. George Parker said that Lynch would be “leading training and preparation activities for Richneck staff moving forward.”

In addition, school board chair Lisa Surles-Law revealed Thursday that administrative changes would be taking place at the elementary school.

