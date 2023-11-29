NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will not enforce Virginia’s recently reinstated skill games ban until at least January of 2024.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the decision to wait before enforcing the recent rule was made in tandem with T. Scott Renick, New Kent’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, and was “based on the possibility of an appeal,” as well as potential legislation changing the rules around skill games again next year.

“This policy will certainly be reviewed after the first of the year by Sheriff Elect Bailey, his staff, and Commonwealth Attorney Renick’s Office,” said the release. “This review will include any decisions made by the courts and the possible legislative actions considered by the General Assembly.”

Virginia’s General Assembly voted to ban skill games in 2021, but an injunction blocked the enforcement of the law shortly after it went into effect. The ban was reinstated after an Oct. 13 ruling from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said local prosecutors are free to enforce the ban, but suggested a month-long delay in order to give businesses time to decide what to do with the machines.