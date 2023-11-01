NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office will be launching an automated photo traffic enforcement speed program at all school zones in New Kent County, according to a release.

Dec. 1 is scheduled to be the start of the initial warning period. During this warning period, violators will receive a warning notice in the mail, and actual enforcement will begin on Jan. 16, 2024, the release states.

School zones will have flashing lights and speed indicator signs.

Cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit, and anyone driving 11 mph, or more, over the posted speed limit, will receive a citation in the mail. They will be active on school days when lights are flashing.