New Kent authorities looking for missing 55-year-old man

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — New Kent authorities are looking for a man who has not been seen by his family since Jan. 4.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding 55-year-old Christopher McKinley Smith, of the 20400 block of Tabernacle Road in Barhamsville, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Smith’s family is concerned because it is unusual for Smith to be out of contact with his family for an extended period of time.

Smith’s vehicle was towed off Interstate 64 near mile-marker 199 by Virginia State Police after it was discovered abandoned.

The family has been unable to reach Smith by phone and his phone is now going straight to voicemail.

Smith may be in the Williamsburg or Newport News area.

Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 55 years old and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or a local law enforcement agency.