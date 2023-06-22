Did you know that each year, 37% of pet owners travel with their pets?

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – A new Department of Defense policy will cover pet travel expenses for service members during a Permanent Change of Station, or PCS.

Starting Jan. 1 2024 service members going through a PCS could be reimbursed to move their pets with them. The policy applies to service members who have cats or dogs as pets.

Service members are eligible for up to $550 for a move within the continental U.S. or $2,000 for a move to or from a location outside the continental U.S.

The policy aims to reduce the financial burden caused by expenses associated with moving a pet including pet shipping and quarantine fees, which service members have historically paid out-of-pocket for. The Department of Defense says this policy recognizes “the important role a pet plays in a military family’s household.”

Read the policy revision in its whole below.