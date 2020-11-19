New DMV online 2-year license, ID card renewal option available for Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The DMV is offering a new service as a result of the pandemic that allows Virginians the opportunity to obtain a new two-year driver’s license or ID card by applying through the website.

The new pandemic relief option postpones the requirement for eligible customers to visit a DMV location until it is time for their next renewal.

“We wanted to be creative to help our customers who are navigating the challenges of the pandemic,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “By providing this new online and mail-in two-year option, we are giving as many approximately a half-million Virginians over the next 14 months the ability to skip a trip to the DMV. This frees up appointment space for other customers who must visit us in order to conduct their business.”

After the two-year credential expires, customers can visit the DMV to renew and obtain a five-year or eight-year credential and have a new photograph taken.

The DMV is currently notifying customers eligible for the two-year renewal. DMV officials say that over 50,000 customers have already taken advantage of the service since Sept. 15.

Those who are choosing the two-year renewal option who already made DMV appointments are urged to cancel the appointments to allow those time slots to be available for other customers who need in-person services.

The validity of DMV-issued credentials expiring during the health crisis has been extended under Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Directive 7. The credentials of customers who have received extensions are considered valid as long as the extension has not expired.

Customers ineligible for this new two-year renewal option include:

Those who hold a limited duration license issued for one year or for a period of authorized stay in the U.S.

Those who are required to register in accordance with Va. Code Chapter 9 of Title 9.1.

Those who have a school bus endorsement.

These customers are required to renew in person due to statutory requirements.

The cost will run $8 for the two-year license, and the driver’s license renewal costs $4 per year. The in-person license renewal, which is valid for either five or eight years, costs $20 or $32, respectively.

An identification card (ID) renewal costs $2 per year which means if you are receiving an ID that is valid for two years from the expiration date on your prior ID, it costs $4. An eight-year ID renewal typically costs $16.

Those who would like to renew their credential for five or eight years, or need a REAL ID compliant credential, must make an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt for in-person service.

For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/2YRDL.

