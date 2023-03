WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) – A new launch date has been set for the NASA Wallops Rocket Lab Launch.

The new launch date for the ‘Stronger Together’ mission is:

Launch date: Wednesday, March 15

Launch timing : 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Eastern, with lift-off targeted for 6 p.m.

6 p.m. -8 p.m. Eastern, with lift-off targeted for 6 p.m. Launch location: Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2, Wallops Island, Virginia.

The original launch date was March 11 but it was postponed due to high winds.

We are standing down from today's launch attempt at @NASA_Wallops due to strong upper level winds. We have back up opportunities over the next week and we'll share a new target launch date soon. pic.twitter.com/bNzXEOQsQy — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) March 11, 2023