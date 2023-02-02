NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk.

Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park.

Construction is also underway for other parts of the city, including a large swath from the Ocean View area down to E. Princess Anne Road, mostly between Chesapeake Blvd. and Tidewater Drive. Metronet first started work in the city early last year.

Other areas of the Norfolk, including downtown, are also slated for future fiber optic installation. A spokesperson said there’s no exact timeline for when new neighborhoods will be launched.

The family-owned, independent company says residents will receive 30 days advance notice by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood and signs will let you know when construction’s begun. Metronet crews have ID tags and branded vehicles.

“Metronet has received an incredible amount of support from the Norfolk community and their community leaders, and we look forward to contributing to their continued economic growth and prosperity,” said John Autry, Metronet’s regional sales manager, in a press release.

Metronet is currently offering several speeds, including 100 megabytes per second at $49.95 a month and one gigabyte per second for as low as $59.95 on a six-month deal and $69.95 for two years. Businesses can sign up for 10 gigabyte per second service as well.

Reviews online elsewhere in the country have been mostly positive. The experts at CNET say the pricing compared to the competition isn’t the real draw, it’s the speed and reliability that comes with fiber optic. Cox customers in the area have regularly complained about their service going in and out.

Norfolk is the first city in Virginia to get access to Metronet, and all of the projected $90 million cost for the project is self-funded by the company, Metronet and city officials say. Construction is also underway in several other states such as North Carolina, Florida and Texas.

Another high speed fiber internet company, Lumos, is also on the way for parts of Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Portsmouth. Construction was set to begin this year.

Have you made the switch or considering switching to Metronet? Email brian.reese@wavy.com and let WAVY know what you think.