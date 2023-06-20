HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College is opening new Child Development Centers for students and their families.

Full-time students with a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on file with the financial aid office are eligible to apply for child care scholarships for reduced or no-cost childcare through the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) scholarships. Students can also charge the cost of child care services to their remaining financial aid.

The Portsmouth campus will open their center in mid-August while the Norfolk campus will open in January 2024. The centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for children ages three to five. They will also offer afterschool care and drop-in care for children up to 12 years old.

Students can find more information and apply here.