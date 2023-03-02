Portsmouth police investigate a shooting on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth on June 7, 2022 (WAVY/Walter Hildebrand)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A grand jury has indicted new charges against a man accused of killing four people last year in Portsmouth.

Online court documents show 57-year-old Raymond Gore was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on aggravated murder charges. These charges come after Gore’s initial charges were dropped in February due to conflicting evidence and testimony.

The quadruple shooting occurred on June 7, 2022, around 9:30 a.m. 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee, 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears, and 34-year-old Ashley Merricks were pronounced dead just after the shooting and the fourth victim, 66-year-old Samuel Jones, died days later.

Raymond Gore’s relative, 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore, was also previously facing four counts of aggravated murder for the Maple Ave. homicides, however, a judge dropped his charges in December.