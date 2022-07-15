NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News is teaming up with THR Cycling to host a new bicycle race this month in the Yard District.

The Newport News Twilight Criterium will take place on July 30 from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The race both starts at ends at City Hall located at 2400 Washington Avenue.

According to a news release, the one-kilometer race will include eight turns and will be made up of two city blocks between Huntington and West Avenues and 25th to 27th Street.

The racing event, sanctioned by USA Cycling, will offer eight races for men and women of various ages and skill levels. They will also have a free Kid’s Fun Race for children ages three to nine.

Aside from the race, visitors can cheer on the cyclists, enjoy food trucks or get a free bike safety check from TREK stores of Hampton Roads.

“Downtown Newport News has always been a dream location for me to hold a race because it has an interesting layout that is well suited to designing a hard and technical course, features that were rare in other races in the Hampton Roads area,” race director, Graham Costa said.

Cash prizes for race winners range from $250 to $2,500 thousand. More than 300 beginner to elite cyclists are expected to register.

For more information about the race or where to register, visit the event’s website.