VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Preparing for a baby’s arrival can be exciting, but also daunting, even for experienced parents. Luckily, there are resources available to help make the transition as smooth as possible.

Virginia Beach Public Library is set to host a community baby shower for new or expecting parents on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The event will include information and gifts, and is designed to help parents prepare for a family. It includes information regarding early literacy and resources available, according to a release.

Parents are also expected to receive a gift bag with books, toys, diapers, wipes, etc. to help start their journey, the release states. Some organizations and programs will also be in attendance such as: Virginia Beach City Public Schools Pre-Kindergarten Program, Virginia Women, Infants & Children, Fort Story and Oceana Fleet and Family Support Centers, and City of Virginia Beach Human Services Early Intervention and Infant Program.

“Our goal is to celebrate and support new parents, and make them aware of free resources available in our community,” said Matt Haddox, youth services coordinator for Virginia Beach Public Library. “We also want to highlight the importance of reading to babies. Fostering a love of books and reading in young children helps build literacy skills that will prepare them for success in school and beyond.”