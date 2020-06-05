Nemo found: Fish left on an HRT bus in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit finds many things left by passengers, prescription medications, purses — false teeth — but on Wednesday there was scaly surprise left on one its Norfolk buses, a fish.

“Yesterday, someone accidentally left this sweet, little fish on the bus in Norfolk. We are taking good care of him until someone calls to claim him,” HRT wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

It’s unclear who may have accidentally left the fish, but HRT put out a call for its owner. The bus was on Route 23, which runs from downtown, down E. Princess Anne Road before going to the Military Circle area

Though as of Friday morning no one had come forward to claim the fish, per Tom Holden with HRT.

It’s been named Nemo, “of course,” Holden said. An HRT employee took the fish home in the meantime and put it in a small aquarium.

It even has a little companion, a figurine of the character Squirt from “Finding Nemo.”

If Nemo is your pet, HRT asks you to message them on Facebook or call 757-222-6100.