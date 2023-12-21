NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — Police are still investigating a shooting on 74th Street and Roanoke Avenue in Newport News that left one man dead, and two hurt.

One of the neighbors described it as “something out of the wild west.” Police responded to the scene around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, following a barrage of gunfire that lasted nine seconds and had around 10 shots.

Rick Ashworth caught some of the sounds on his RING video.

“I heard him screaming and then when I came up to him, he was sitting next to the van, and his friend was picking him up and saying, ‘We got to go, we got to go.’”

Police found that van at the hospital with no one injured. Ashworth went to a man lying on the ground who was already dead.

“I tried CPR for a while and when the police arrived, they tried helping, but he was gone, already,” Ashworth said. “Really sad.”

Another neighbor who does not want to be identified said they thought the man was alive because he moved his arm, but then stopped moving.

“And then I left and came around this way because I heard some more noise down the street, and there was another man on a front lawn, and he had been shot in his stomach,” the neighbor said.

The other gunshot victim was found down Roanoke Avenue. Ashworth ran to where the man collapsed, and the police on the scene called for an ambulance. Police recovered a casing from a tire and another one on the ground.

Ashworth stunned by this, and he’ll never forget the day.

“I do have a tear in my I eye — I saw a guy die,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. Kids playing with guns. We see it on the news all the time.”